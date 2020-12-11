An Adairsville woman remained in jail with no bond Friday morning after she was charged with several party to a crime charges, including entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Ranee Merrell, 33, of Adairsville, assisted Erick Shane Satcher by driving a vehicle as he broke into several other vehicles at four different properties on Grove Avenue on Oct. 29.
She was arrested on four counts of second degree burglary and criminal trespass at a gas station at the intersection of Highways 53 and 140. She is also charged with theft by taking.