Adairsville Police are currently looking for a man who threw a small dog into the back parking lot of Waggz and Whiskerz, reports stated.
According to Adairsville Police reports:
On Sept. 24, video surveillance outside of the groomer’s caught a silver car pulling up to the side of the building off Summer Street.
An unidentified man got out of the car and appeared to be looking around to make sure no one could see him. He then opened the trunk and removed a small dog. The man then threw the dog up in the air into the back parking lot. The driver then entered the vehicle and drove off.
The complainant was able to locate the small dog under her vehicle and gave medical aid to a small visible wound on the back-left leg.
The video footage was not able to capture the tag or the make and model of the vehicle.
If you have any information, please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7778.