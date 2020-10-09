A traffic stop late Thursday night resulted in felony drug charges against an Adairsville man after police watched him toss a rag out of his vehicle. It was later discovered that rag contained a glass smoking pipe with meth in the bowl.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Luis Lopez, 50, of Adairsville, was stopped by Floyd County police near the intersection of Georgia 20 and U.S. 27 Thursday night just after 8 p.m.
Police said that once they got to the jail, officers there observed Lopez attempt to destroy a bag of methamphetamine.
Lopez is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs across the guard line of the jail and tempering with evidence and possession of drug related objects,
He faces misdemeanors for driving without a license.