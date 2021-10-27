An Adairsville man was arrested outside a Reynolds Bend Road home off of Kingston Highway Wednesday morning after he reportedly broke into the house to threaten the residents, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jack McClain Pyles, 27, took a person's phone away and broke it when they attempted to call 911. When he arrived at the residence, Pyles drove up the driveway too quickly and struck a large tree as well.
He is charged with first degree burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor criminal trespass, reckless driving and obstructing person from making emergency phone calls.
Pyles was held on a $3,900 bond Wednesday.