An Adairsville man charged with two counts of child molestation was in the Bartow County Jail on a $50,000 bond Sunday.
According to jail and Adairsville Police Department reports:
James Ray Reed, 29, of a Cass Street address in Adairsville is accused of "inappropriate behavior involving a juvenile" at a residence.
Detectives with the Adairsville Police Department were contacted Wednesday by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office with a referral from the Division of Family and Children Services.
Reed and his wife, Katherine Elizabeth Reed, 29, were brought in for questioning about the incident that reportedly occurred on July 27.
James Reed was subsequently arrested and charged with molestation.
Katherine Reed also was arrested after it was determined that she was aware of what had happened. She was charged with the felony making false statements and writing to conceal facts and released from jail Friday on a $500 bond.