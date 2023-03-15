An Adairsville man was arrested Tuesday after fleeing a traffic stop on March 13 on Broad Street, reaching speeds 35mph over the speed limit in a congested area, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ewell Lydell Atwater Jr, 23, is charged with felony attempting to elude a police officer and numerous other driving violations as well as a probation violation. He is being held without bond.
