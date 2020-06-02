An Adairsville man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to a release from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office:
Bartow sheriff's investigators who are members of a GBI internet crimes task force as well as Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Adairsville. Agents had received several leads concerning material depicting the sexual abuse of a child.
They arrested 29-year-old David Lee “Brian” Phillips and he is charged with multiple felony counts of the sexual exploitation of children.
Phillips was being held in the Bartow County Jail with no bond set.