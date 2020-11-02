An Acworth man turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail on Sunday resulting from the death of another man in July 18, reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Scott Terry, 41, of Acworth, is charged with felony voluntary manslaughter.
During the second altercation at Coosa Club Road off Black's Bluff road, Terry is alleged to have struck the victim, Temmie Gordon McGuire, in the head which are alleged to have resulted in internal injuries that led to McGuire's death.
He remained jail on Monday morning with a $10,100 bond.