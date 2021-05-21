A Haralson County man was nabbed Thursday in a computer sex sting conducted by Floyd County police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Cody Kennedy, 26, of Bremen, was arrested Thursday afternoon at a location on Garden Avenue. Police allege Kennedy had made online contact with a girl he believed was under the age of 16. Kennedy is accused of asking the child for nude photos of herself and sent her a picture of himself before making arrangements to meet for sex.
Kennedy is charged with felony child molestation, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, use of a computer to solicit a child to commit an illegal act and sexual exploitation of children.