Five occupants of a 2020 Toyota Highlander were reported injured after the vehicle struck a 2017 Toyota Tundra and overturned it, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The driver of the Tundra, 18-year-old Alan Ou of DeKalb County was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Ou pulled up to the stop sign but did not check if any vehicles were present when he continued across East 12th Street.
He pulled into the path of the Highlander and his vehicle was overturned at the intersection. Police reported the occupants of the Highlander ranging from 32 years old to an infant were transported to local hospitals.