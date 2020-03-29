The bodies of five people were found inside a Bartow County home Sunday.
Sheriff Clark Millsap said in a press release that the discovery was made just after 4:30 p.m. at 1702 Stonehaven Circle, off East Felton Road.
According to Millsap:
Deputies, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and other investigators responded to the house in reference to an unknown problem — which was later determined to be a death investigation.
They discovered five dead people inside the residence.
The bodies were being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies and the case is under an active investigation.
Millsap said due to the nature of the investigation no further information would be released at this time.