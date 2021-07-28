Five people were arrested Wednesday on charges concerning earlier methamphetamine transactions, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Alan Eaves, 26, is accused of purchasing meth on Feb. 27.
Cara Shianne Bagwell, 21 and James John Duncan Jr., 44, are both accused of purchasing meth on March 2.
Kristi Leigh Bagwell, 39, is accused of purchasing meth on Feb. 8
Julie Ann Satterfield, 39, is accused of purchasing meth on Jan. 16.
All five are charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act as well as use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.