Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers arrested two men and two women after searching a home on Fay Street and recovering a large amount of methamphetamine packaged for sale, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Officers went to 3 Fay St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday and found more than 10 ounces of meth and more than 10 ounces of marijuana, both pacakaged for sale. They also recovered Xanax, hydrocodone, vape cartridges, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials and two firearms.
Arrested were Taylor Brooke Owens, 22; Taylor Janet Owens, 22; Bryon Namone Zachery, 41; and Dewayne Titus Daniel Jr., 28, all of Rome.
They are each charged with the felonies possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Other felony charges against each of the four are possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Zachery and Daniel are also charged with felony possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
All four are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.