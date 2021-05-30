Four young men are charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass after they reportedly trespassed at Model High School on May 21.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Luke Thomas Holtzendorf, 18; Michael Hiram Wood, 18; Micah Jahari Merritt, 18; and Corbin McDonald Lamb, 20, entered Model High School and defaced the goal posts of the football field with spray paint.
They also spray painted the trident on the field and the wind screen on the baseball field.
They painted "PHS" in several locations on the property, as well as a racial slur, sexual sayings and drawings.
All together, the group caused $5,700 in property damage.
All four were released on bond Saturday afternoon.