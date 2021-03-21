Four people were arrested on drug-related offenses after a phone call was made to an inmate at the Floyd County Jail involving marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On March 17, John Derrick Turner Jr., 45, contacted James Christopher Jenkins, a 37-year-old inmate at Floyd County Jail, and Lakisha Ciera Covington, 30, of Cave Spring, to arrange a purchase of an ounce of marijuana. The conversation was recorded on the jail's phone system.
Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force conducted a search at the residence of Turner and Frederick Carnell Long Jr., 38, Friday around 7 a.m.
While there, task force officers found a quantity of cocaine, ecstasy tablets and over an ounce of marijuana. They also found various Schedule II narcotics and multiple firearms, one of which was identified as stolen.
Jenkins is charged with felony conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of a communication device to commit a felony. Covington is charged with the same, along with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Turner is charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the GCSA, theft by receiving stolen property, cocaine trafficking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and sale or distribution of marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Long is charged with felony cocaine trafficking, possession of cocaine, intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of intent to distribute Schedule I or II controlled substances, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.