Four people were arrested at a residence on Warren Road Tuesday on felony theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass charges after they reportedly attempted to steal a $2,700 tow dolly.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Manuel Painter, 69; Harlie Elise Evans, 28; Herbert Clark Buchanan, 58; and William Martin Hudgins, 35, are all charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor criminal trespass. The four had been told several times to leave the property Tuesday night before the owner called Floyd County police.
Evans is also charged with two probation violations.
Painter and Hudgins were held on a $3,500 bond Wednesday, while Buchanan was released on bond and Evans was held without bond.