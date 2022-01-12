38-year-old man charged with child molestation By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a felony child molestation and sexual battery warrant involving an incident back in January 2021.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derrick Chad Rudeseal, 38, inappropriately touched a person under the age of 16.He was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Police seek information on shooting into Melody Lane home Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists