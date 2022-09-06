3 facing felony meth charge Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A South Rome trio was arrested on felony meth possession charges Monday night after an incident on Chateau Drive, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Gary Paul Elliott, 46; Candice Nicole Chastain, 33; and Kelly Krisit, 31, are each charged with felony meth possession.Elliott and Kelly were being held on $5,700 bonds Tuesday. Chastain, who is also facing charges of failing to appear for a court date, was being held without bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Rome school board names Eric Holland as next Rome City Schools superintendent Police investigate several shootings in past 48 hours Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Georgia to share in multi-state settlement with e-cigarette maker 11 min ago Prater's Mill Fair in Whitfield County to feature early families 37 min ago Waterford Tugboat Roundup set for this weekend 37 min ago EDITORIAL: This 9/11 remember those lost and hero responders 38 min ago Masonic Youth to host Princess Tea Party 38 min ago Recovering from surgery, Burr is absent from Capitol Hill as stock-sale records drop 42 min ago LSU sets university record with $324 million in research funding across campuses statewide 39 min ago Father, son identified as victims killed in Marrero hit-and-run; Suspect still sought 39 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Latest Region Stories Georgia to share in multi-state settlement with e-cigarette maker 11 min ago Prater's Mill Fair in Whitfield County to feature early families 37 min ago Waterford Tugboat Roundup set for this weekend 37 min ago EDITORIAL: This 9/11 remember those lost and hero responders 38 min ago Masonic Youth to host Princess Tea Party 38 min ago Recovering from surgery, Burr is absent from Capitol Hill as stock-sale records drop 42 min ago LSU sets university record with $324 million in research funding across campuses statewide 39 min ago Father, son identified as victims killed in Marrero hit-and-run; Suspect still sought 39 min ago