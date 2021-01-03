Floyd County police arrested three people on a variety of drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped on Ga. 53 North for a traffic violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Ga. 53 and Tift Road at Morning View Cemetery for having an expired tag.
The driver, Joshua Frederick Valdez, 38, of Rome and a passenger, William Donald Garland Jr., 42, of Calhoun were found to have marijuana and methamphetamine.
Both Valdez and Garland are charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Valdez was also charged with driving on an expired license.
Another passenger, Alexis Leigh Gaylor, 38, of Silver Creek was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, meth and marijuana.
Gaylor was charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.