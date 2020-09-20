Metro Task Force personnel carried a search warrant to a home at 1909 Olmstead St., where they arrested three people on a variety of drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher M. Carson, 43; Michael Lewis Howard, 60; and Demarcus Rayshan Ragland, 35, were arrested Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.
A quantity of cocaine was found on Carson and Ragland, while Howard was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device with cocaine residue.
All three are charged with felony possession of cocaine. Ragland is also charged with contempt of court and Howard is additionally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.