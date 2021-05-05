Three people were arrested near the intersection of Elliot Drive and Long Meadow Drive on Tuesday on a felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jordan Christopher Cooper, 29; Jacob Ray Horney, 37; and Chelsea Star Turner, 24, were being held in the Floyd County Jail on accusations they were in possession of a vape pen. Cooper is additionally charged with violating his license restrictions and failing to stop at a stop sign.
Horney and Cooper remained in jail on $5,700 bond. Turner was being held without bond.