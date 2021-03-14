Two men and a woman are facing drug charges following their arrest by Floyd County police at the Pinecrest Motel on Martha Berry Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmie Dale Hunter, 42; Samantha Lynn Hunter, 39; and Christopher Dell Shadwick, 41, were found in a room at the motel Friday with suspected methamphetamine and a pipe with meth residue. Police also recovered a syringe from Shadwick.
All three are charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Jimmie Dale Hunter also faces a felony charge of failing to appear in court.