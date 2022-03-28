Three men were arrested on drug charges this weekend in separate incidents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Around 3 p.m. Friday, Cody Deanglo Thompson, 22, had four children in the back seat of his vehicle who were not wearing safety belts. When Rome police pulled him over on North Broad Street, they found THC edibles, black digital scales, plastic bags for distribution and a Glock 45 9 mm pistol within reach.
Thompson is charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession and intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of marjuana and drug related objects and failing to require safety restraints for children. He was released on bond over the weekend.
Floyd County sheriff's deputies arrested William Jesse Akins Jr., 41, at the Darlington Mobile Home Park Friday on a warrant from April 2020, when he sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witness.
He is charged with felony meth possession, sale of meth, intent to distribute and contempt of superior court. He was held without bond Monday.
Ladarrel Breshun Whitt, 24, was pulled over for speeding at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Webster Street Friday by Rome police. After finding out he didn't have a license, officers searched his car and found suspected ecstasy.
Whitt is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession, being a fugitive from justice, misdemeanor driving without a license and speeding. He was held without bond Monday for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.