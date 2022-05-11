3 arrested in Cave Spring on meth charges May 11, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people were arrested in Cave Spring late Tuesday night after they were pulled over on Gadsden Road and Floyd County police reportedly found meth and "meth related objects."According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Scott Rogers, 39, was driving when the three were pulled over. He is charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement.Upon searching the vehicle, police found multiple pipes with meth residue in the occupants' clothing and purse.Rogers, Christopher Robert Atkins, 32, and Misty Deanna Rogers, 36, are each charged with two counts of meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.All three were awaiting bond Wednesday.Olivia Morley, staff writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Longtime Rome mainstay, China City, to close Friday Teen in stable condition after shooting on Dodd Boulevard Mother's Day has new meaning for Culberson Rome City Commission rezones former NWGA Regional property amid protest Victims identified in fatal Chattooga County crash Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists