Three people were arrested in Cave Spring late Tuesday night after they were pulled over on Gadsden Road and Floyd County police reportedly found meth and "meth related objects."

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Christopher Scott Rogers, 39, was driving when the three were pulled over. He is charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found multiple pipes with meth residue in the occupants' clothing and purse.

Rogers, Christopher Robert Atkins, 32, and Misty Deanna Rogers, 36, are each charged with two counts of meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.

All three were awaiting bond Wednesday.

Olivia Morley, staff writer

