A wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway in 2020 led to the arrest of a Polk County resident on a methamphetamine trafficking charge, report stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Todd Zebeau, 57, of Cedartown, was involved in a wreck on Sept. 8, 2020 after leaving his lane. As a result police found over 30 grams of methamphetamine along with packaging materials from the vehicle.
Zebeau has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamines and a felony probation violation as well as misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, failing to maintain a lane.