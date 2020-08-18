The Rome Police Department invites you to take this “Community Survey on Public Safety and Law Enforcement.” It will take approximately five minutes of your time and is completely confidential. Your participation will help your agency to improve its services, processes, and reputation.
The survey is designed for a law enforcement agency to gather opinions and experiences from members of its community. The survey assesses five key components that involve your local law enforcement agency:
- Community involvement
- Safety
- Procedural justice
- Performance
- Contact and satisfaction
You may come into contact with multiple law enforcement agencies, but please answer the questions thinking only about the Rome Police Department in this survey. Whether you are policed by a sheriff’s office, a municipal or regional police department, or another type of agency, the term “law enforcement agency” is used throughout the survey to refer to the local agency that invited you to participated.
Please indicate your response to each item by selecting the appropriate answer based on your feelings, opinions, and experiences. You may skip any survey items you do not feel comfortable responding to or know how to answer, but we encourage you to respond to as many items as possible. This is not a test, and there are no right or wrong answers.
Please use the following link or QR code to access the survey: