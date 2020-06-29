A Rome man was arrested Saturday on charges that he sold methamphetamines on at least two occasions in 2017 to a cooperating witness, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Corey Lushon Chatman, 41, was arrested by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force on felony methamphetamine possession and sale charges from the two incidents. The two sales were for small amounts of the drug and took place using a cellphone. Chatman also faces misdemeanor charges concerning the use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.
Chatman remained in jail on Monday morning pending a bond hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.