Two Rome women accused of providing more than an ounce of marijuana to a Floyd County Prison inmate were arrested by authorities Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lamiracle Tyja Wilson, 20, was arrested by Rome police to face a charge that she conspired to have the pot delivered on July 15 to the inmate on a road paving detail on Huffaker Road.
Phone calls were intercepted by prison investigators, who intercepted the drugs when Izerua Memichell Dukes 21, tried to deliver them.
Wilson is charged with use of a communications device to facilitate a criminal act, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and possession of items prohibited for an inmate.
Dukes turned herself in at the jail after warrants were issued charging her with possession of items prohibited for an inmate and possession or delivery of more than an once of marijuana.