Two Rome men were arrested Friday night at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Clover Street on multiple drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Maurice Zyshonne Stocks, 20, and Corey Deshun Price, 23, were found with less than an ounce of commercially packaged marijuana. They also had digital scales and clear bags commonly used to package and sell marijuana. Stocks also had cocaine and a firearm in his possession, even though he is a convicted felon. During the arrest, both men gave false names to the Rome police officers.
Both men are charged with felony sale and distribution of marijuana and the misdemeanors giving a false name to officers, possession of drug related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Stocks is also charged with felony cocaine possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
Both remained in jail with no bond Saturday morning.