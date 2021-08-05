Two people were injured in a five-vehicle wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard near Hicks Drive Thursday around 4 p.m. after a woman ran a red light and struck two vehicles.
According to Rome Police Department traffic reports:
While driving towards Hicks Drive, Sissy Hyde ran a red light and struck a Mercedes Benz E350 driven by another woman. This caused the second vehicle to spin and strike a Honda Odyssey turning right onto Turner McCall.
Hyde continued driving North and ended up hitting a Chevrolet Avalanche, which was pushed into a Toyota Rav 4.
The driver of the second vehicle and Hyde were taken to Floyd Medical Center for possible injury or complaint.
Hyde was cited for an expired tag and running a red light.