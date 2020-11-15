Rome Floyd Metro Task Force personnel stopped a vehicle near State Mutual Stadium and arrested a local man and woman on multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin David Highsmith, 30 and Sherry Marie Brooks, 27, were arrested by task force officers around 10:45 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Riverside Parkway.
Brooks had heroin concealed in her pants while Highsmith was arrested on a warrant that alleges he sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witness last week
Highsmith and Brooks are charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamines, two counts of possession or distribution of marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
Both are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.