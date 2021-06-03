Two people face drug trafficking and methamphetamine charges after a raid at 360 Warren Road on Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A total of four people were arrested on meth charges after a Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force raid.
Daramis Deunte Stevenson, 31, is charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces a probation violation charge and misdemeanor marijuana and drug related objects possession charges.
Tiffany Nicole Huie, 21, also faces drug trafficking and meth possession and intent to sell charges.
Stevenson and Huie are accused of having possession of over an ounce of meth packaged for resale. Stevenson, who reports say is a convicted felon, also had a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.
Two others in the home -- 39-year-old David Khain Adams and 45-year-old Gina Adams Storey -- both face felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession charges.
Stevenson, Huie, Storey and Adams were all being held without bond as of Thursday morning.
The bust follows the arrest of three others in the Armuchee area on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday, although Reports gave no indication whether the arrests are related. Steven Wayne Graham, Bernard Thomas Kinney Jr. and Mya Renee Thorp were all arrested late Tuesday.