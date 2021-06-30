A Bremen man and Temple woman were arrested early Wednesday near a commercial building at Dugger Drive after police found meth in their possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Ann Daniel, 44, of Anthony Allen Spradlin, 48, were parked beside a commercial facility when approached by police. Both Daniel and Spradlin had an undisclosed amount of meth as well as empty baggies that police suspect had contained the drug.
Once at the jail the arresting officer reported finding a small baggie of heroin in the backseat of the patrol vehicle Daniel had been in.
Daniel is charged with felony possession of meth, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing a jail guard line with drugs. She also faces a misdemeanor loitering charge. She remained in jail Wednesday with $10,400 bond.
Spradlin faces a felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor loitering charges. He remained in jail Wednesday on $5,700 bond.