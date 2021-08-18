A Rome man and woman were arrested at their home Thursday on felony aggravated cruelty to animal charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Keith Kelly, 40, and Tonya Marie Trapp, 41, both of a Covered Springs Drive address were held without bond late Thursday. The two were caught in a video abusing a dog near a day care center in Rome, according to a Floyd County Sheriff's Office social media post.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to commend Deputy Jeremy Clay for his quick and thorough investigation of the situation. This case came to us as a result of our partnership with Floyd County PAWS," the post stated.
They both are also charged with violation the terms of their probation.