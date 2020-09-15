An Armuchee man and a Coosa woman were arrested on meth possession charges Monday afternoon after the man reportedly threw meth from a vehicle during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Michael Money, 43, and Lauren Meredith Williams, 39, were in a vehicle near the intersection of Hidden Branches Way at Trillium Trail in Armuchee when Money threw the meth from his vehicle.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies found the drugs as well as a syringe near the vehicle. Both Money and Williams were being held on $5,700 bond early Tuesday.