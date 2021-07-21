A Rome man and woman were arrested after police found methamphetamine in their possession during a search at Heritage Park, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A caller told 911 the couple were abusing two dogs. When police arrived they found John Davie Fisette, 42, and Gail Patricia Bennett with the dogs tethered to a post but reported the dogs were in good health.
The officer stated Bennett appeared to be very "animated" and suspected she was under the influence of drugs. According to the report, the arresting officer asked if Bennett had any drugs and she produced marijuana and a grinder. Conducting a further search the officer found some meth in a Hello Kitty change purse and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Fisette and Bennett are charged with felony possession of meth as well as drug possession in a park. Bennett is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Fisette and Bennett remained in jail on $11,200 bonds early Wednesday.
The dogs were taken to animal control after the arrest.