2 charged with felony meth possession By Olivia Morley Jul 11, 2022

Two people were arrested at John's Mountain Wildlife Management Area Saturday evening after law enforcement reportedly found a clear plastic baggie containing meth in their vehicle.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shaun Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Forest Park, and Misty Marie Keeney, 34, of Calhoun, are both charged with felony meth possession.

They were being held Monday with bonds set at $5,700.