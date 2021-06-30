A Taylorsville man and woman are accused of cutting two locks at 50 Chateau Drive and attempting steal a trailer valued at $17,500, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnnie E Turner, 35, and Ryan Feeney Stumpp, 41, are charged with felony theft by taking and possession of tools to commit a crime as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass. Turner is also charged with identity fraud and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
Police found the two as they attempted to attach the trailer to a truck. At that point Turner gave a false name to police. Turner remained in jail early Wednesday on $11,200 bond and Stumpp was held on $7,000 bond.