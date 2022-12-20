2 charged in theft of wallet from car Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 46-year old woman and a 55-year old man are facing charges in connection with a wallet that was stolen at a location on New Orleans Boulevard over the weekend.According to Floyd County Jail records:John Kevin Gazarro of Rome entered the victim's vehicle and took the wallet. He and Cindy Gayle Walton, also of Rome, were then found in possession of the wallet.Gazarro is charged with theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property. He is also being held for a probation violation and a felony aggravated stalking charge. Bond has been denied.Walton is charged with theft by receiving stolen property. She has also been charged with five counts of possession of stolen mail. Bond for Walton has also been denied. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death We may not be alone: Bigfoot sightings abound across Northwest Georgia Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Toy for Joy 2022: Retired Springfield state Rep. Jose Tosado shows gratitude to Toy for Joy 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Just how free was speech on Twitter before Elon Musk? 1 hr ago Pig to pavement: UI to get seven-figure USDA grant 1 hr ago Weld County oil spills for Dec. 20 1 hr ago 'Life-threatening cold': Wicked wind chills this week as Colorado caught in arctic blast before Christmas 1 hr ago Santa Claus is coming to town: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue hosts four-night Santa tour 1 hr ago Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident 1 hr ago Council approves pandemic pay for city workers 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Classes back to normal after manhunt around Johnson, Model schools; suspect still at large but 'no active threat,' police say Latest Region Stories Toy for Joy 2022: Retired Springfield state Rep. Jose Tosado shows gratitude to Toy for Joy 1 hr ago EDITORIAL: Just how free was speech on Twitter before Elon Musk? 1 hr ago Pig to pavement: UI to get seven-figure USDA grant 1 hr ago Weld County oil spills for Dec. 20 1 hr ago 'Life-threatening cold': Wicked wind chills this week as Colorado caught in arctic blast before Christmas 1 hr ago Santa Claus is coming to town: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue hosts four-night Santa tour 1 hr ago Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident 1 hr ago Council approves pandemic pay for city workers 1 hr ago