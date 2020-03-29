Two Atlanta men were in jail Sunday on felony shoplifting charges after attempting to steal merchandise from Walmart Supercenter on Redmond Circle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Salvodon Jr., 34, and Rory Thompson, 44, tried to steal merchandise worth over $300 from Walmart. When confronted, Thompson said "I will see you again" in a threatening manner.
Both men are charged with felony theft by shoplifting and Thompson is also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats.
Both men remained in jail Sunday night without bond.