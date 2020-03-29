Two Atlanta men were in jail Sunday on felony shoplifting charges after attempting to steal merchandise from Walmart Supercenter on Redmond Circle, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jonathan Salvodon Jr., 34, and Rory Thompson, 44, tried to steal merchandise worth over $300 from Walmart. When confronted, Thompson said "I will see you again" in a threatening manner.

Both men are charged with felony theft by shoplifting and Thompson is also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Both men remained in jail Sunday night without bond.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.