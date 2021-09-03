Floyd County police found over 30 grams of methamphetamine in an arrest on Rockmart Road early Friday, and arrested a Silver Creek man and Cartersville woman on trafficking charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Wayner Gaylor, 35, and Chelsi Rena Nation, 27, are both facing felony methamphetamine trafficking charges. At 1:40 a.m. Friday, police went into a home at 4970 Rockmart Road and found Gaylor and Nation, both of whom had outstanding arrest warrants.
Gaylor was being sought for violating his probation after failing two tests for amphetamines and alcohol, then not reporting to his probation officer on two dates in April and May.
Nation had a warrant for attempting to conceal James Colby Ray, who was arrested in July on methamphetamine and theft charges.
When county police arrived, Gaylor resisted arrest and tried to push the officer with his body out of the room. Alongside the large amount of meth, police found a glass pipe and small amount of marijuana.
In addition to the trafficking charge, Gaylor is also charged with felony meth possession with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer. Nation also faces charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Both also face misdemeanor marijuana and drug related object possession charges.
Both remained in Floyd County Jail on Friday morning without bond.