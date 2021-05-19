A Rockmart woman and a Rome woman were arrested during an investigation at a Park Homes apartment on Tuesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
A Rome Floyd Metro Task Force report stated that Sytrus Dianne Wharton, 34, of Rockmart, and Tineka Nicole Foster, 24, of Rome has a small amount of marijuana as well as scales and at least one handgun.
Both women face misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects charges. Wharton is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wharton was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon. Foster was released on bond.
John Bailey