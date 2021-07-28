Two Rome men face drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Reservoir Street early Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Laron Lawade Gibson, 32, and Jordan Lee Studyvent, 32, are both charged with felony possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police found a firearm as well as THC oil, THC edibles and over an ounce of marijuana in the car driven by Studyvent.
Gibson is also charged with failing to appear for a scheduled court date and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Studyvent is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane.