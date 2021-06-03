A man and a woman are charged with breaking into a Burnett Ferry Road home and storage building and selling items, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lukas Shane Franks, 26 and Destiny Chiane Brooks, 22, are charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft by deception after a series of thefts on the 800 block of Burnett Ferry Road. Franks also faces a misdemeanor theft by deception charge.
The two are accused of entering the storage building at a residence and then later going into the home and taking items from the home.
They then took the property and gave it away. They were captured on video selling some of the property at a West Rome pawn shop and also admitted to having the property on a phone call with the complainant.
Franks remained in jail Thursday on $11,200 bond. Brooks was not listed on jail records Thursday afternoon.