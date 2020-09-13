Two people were arrrested on second degree burglary charges stemming from an incident along Barker Road on Sept. 2, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Thomas Smith, 22, and Jill Marie Witt, 38, allegedly broke into a trailer on Barker Road and stole multiple items from the residence. Video footage shows Smith and Witt placing items into a 2012 Toyota Camry.
They were arrested at Smith's residence on South Hanks Street. Witt was held without bond Saturday morning while Smith had a $10,200 bond.