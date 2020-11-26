Two people were arrested Wednesday evening on methamphetamine possession charges at a Silver Creek residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Scott Sisson, 33, had suspected meth at the residence.
Sascha Nicole Kirkpatrick, 25, had a needle containing suspected meth and a small bag of suspected marijuana. She's also facing a charge of marijuana possession.
Kirkpatrick is additionally charged with theft by taking on a warrant accusing her of stealing 28 packets of lottery tickets from the Marathon gas station on Rockmart Highway. Lacee Danielle Howard, 23, was arrested and charged in the case on Nov. 21.
Both remained in jail with no bond Thursday.