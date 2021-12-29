Two people were arrested at Royal Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard in a room where police said they found heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shannon Lee Reynolds, 40, had heroin and syringes in her possession when Rome police came to arrest her on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

Douglas Kyle Reid, 35, had meth and marijuana in his possession at the same time.

Reynolds is charged with felony heroin possession and drug related objects possession, while Reid is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Both were held without bond Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.