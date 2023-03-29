Two men were arrested on dug charges in related incidents at the Fairbridge Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard Tuesday night, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police initially went to the motel with an arrest warrant for Japhus Lamar Wright Jr. Officers believed he was in an SUV parked near Room 220.
However the SUV contained Ariel Marcellis Wright, who had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation. As he was arrested, police found a hydrocodone pill in his pocket.
Police were called back to the motel later that night in reference to a trespassing at Room 220. There they encountered Japhus Wright and placed him under arrest.
Japhus Lamar Wright Jr, 54, is charged with felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and obstruction of police officers for resisting arrest.
Ariel Marcellis Wright, 34, is charged with felony possession of hydrocodone. Both men were being held without bond as of Wedesday.
