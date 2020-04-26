Rome police responding to a call for help on Coosa Street arrested a man for aggravated assault and a woman for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrance Mosley was arrested at 108 B Coosa St. and charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. He allegedly choked a woman during an incident just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
Police also arrested a woman, Jennifer Lynn Martiniello, 39, at the scene after she admitted to tossing a pipe with methamphetamine into her car in an effort to hide it from officers.
Martiniello is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, three counts of obstructing officers, and failure to appear.
Both Mosley and Martiniello were being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Sunday.