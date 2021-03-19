Rome police are investigating a shooting that took place on Division Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rome police reports:
A 19-year-old man was walking down the street when he heard a gunshot. He didn't think much of it at first until he took a couple more steps and fell to the ground. He then looked down and saw a hole in his pants, as well as blood.
He then called his brother and told him what happened. His brother then took him to Redmond Regional Medical Center.
The man said he doesn't have any issues with anyone and doesn't know who might have shot him.
Medical staff said it's unlikely he was shot while walking based on the angle of the entrance and exit wounds.